Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Pakistan starts heath cards for trans people to improve care

Seattle Times Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan began issuing special health ID cards for transgender people on Tuesday as way to lessen health care discrimination. Trans people have often been denied treatment in Pakistan because doctors could not decide whether to treat them in a male or female ward, and have even died for lack of care. The […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Thousands of Holiday Cards Sent to LGBTQ People Estranged from Families [Video]Thousands of Holiday Cards Sent to LGBTQ People Estranged from Families

Thousands of people in the LGBTQ+ community who are estranged from their families have been sent holiday cards through a charity called Rainbow Cards. Buzz60’s TC Newman has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:14Published

Man with massive swelling in thigh seeks help to get his cancerous limb amputated in western India [Video]Man with massive swelling in thigh seeks help to get his cancerous limb amputated in western India

A large cancerous tumour in his thigh has left 38-year-old Rajkumar Prajapat bedridden. Rajkumar, a resident of Sirohi, Rajasthan, underwent an operation eight-years-ago after breaking..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Devon transgender, Ellis, sends 4,000 Christmas cards to LGBT+ people disowned by their families

Devon transgender, Ellis, sends 4,000 Christmas cards to LGBT+ people disowned by their families"People don’t really understand that people not getting Christmas cards is a symptom of a much larger rejection"
Exeter Express and Echo

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.