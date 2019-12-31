Pakistan starts heath cards for trans people to improve care

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan began issuing special health ID cards for transgender people on Tuesday as way to lessen health care discrimination. Trans people have often been denied treatment in Pakistan because doctors could not decide whether to treat them in a male or female ward, and have even died for lack of care. The […]



Recent related videos from verified sources Thousands of Holiday Cards Sent to LGBTQ People Estranged from Families Thousands of people in the LGBTQ+ community who are estranged from their families have been sent holiday cards through a charity called Rainbow Cards. Buzz60’s TC Newman has more. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 01:14Published 5 days ago Man with massive swelling in thigh seeks help to get his cancerous limb amputated in western India A large cancerous tumour in his thigh has left 38-year-old Rajkumar Prajapat bedridden. Rajkumar, a resident of Sirohi, Rajasthan, underwent an operation eight-years-ago after breaking.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:04Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Devon transgender, Ellis, sends 4,000 Christmas cards to LGBT+ people disowned by their families "People don’t really understand that people not getting Christmas cards is a symptom of a much larger rejection"

Exeter Express and Echo 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this