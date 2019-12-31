Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Prince William launches Earthshot Prize for innovations in solving environmental challenges

CBC.ca Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Prince William is collaborating with a global alliance of groups to launch a prize geared toward fostering innovation to combat climate change and solve environment challenges.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Earth ‘at tipping point’ says William as he launches world environmental prize

Earth ‘at tipping point’ says William as he launches world environmental prize 01:01

 The Duke of Cambridge is hoping to summon the spirit of the lunar landings to help “repair the Earth”, after launching a global environmental challenge to address climate change and other ecological concerns. The wildlife campaigner and father-of-three has set up The Earthshot Prize after...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Prince William visits football club to discuss mental health [Video]Prince William visits football club to discuss mental health

The Duke of Cambridge has visited West Bromwich Albion Football Club as part of the Heads Up mental health campaign, speaking with players, coaches and youths on the challenges they face and importance..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 03:59Published

Prince William And Kate Middleton’s New Project Could Reportedly Be A Photography Competition [Video]Prince William And Kate Middleton’s New Project Could Reportedly Be A Photography Competition

Prince William and Kate Middleton have a new exciting project on the way. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

UK's Prince William launches prize to solve Earth's top environmental challenges

Britain's Prince William launched a multi-million pound prize on Tuesday to encourage the world's greatest problem-solvers to find answers to Earth's biggest...
Reuters India

Prince William Launches Prestigious Environmental Prize With Help From Kate Middleton

Prince William is kicking off the new year in a big way. The Duke of Cambridge announced the launch of The Earthshot Prize on Tuesday. Described as the "most...
E! Online

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LeanneDowe

LA RT @CBCAlerts: Update @CBCNews: Prince William launches annual prizes in bid to spur innovation to combat climate change. Earthshot Prizes… 31 seconds ago

JianliSui

Judy S . Z . RT @Reuters: UK's Prince William launches prize to solve Earth's top environmental challenges https://t.co/a0Ojf69Pbk https://t.co/YIZGrnsa… 41 seconds ago

oceanorama

Sebastian Troëng RT @msanjayan: Fantastic new initiative @KensingtonRoyal: 2020 will see the start of decade of global action–starting with the @EarthshotP… 1 minute ago

onecoolplanet

onecoolplanet RT @ConservationOrg: "We have a very small window — 10 years — to jolt earth onto a path of sustainability. It can sound terrifying – or it… 1 minute ago

Brought_to_You

Brought to You Prince William launches Earthshot Prize for innovations in solving environmental challenges https://t.co/behkk3LRby 2 minutes ago

mommacatz

mommacatz Prince William launches multi-million pound environmental prize https://t.co/b9USbDoGwv #ClimateChange 2 minutes ago

MfgNewsUK

Manufacturing News UK RT @MfgNewsUK: Prince William launches Earthshot prize for climate 'visionaries' It’s time that as UK manufacturers and leaders in innovati… 3 minutes ago

Lisa_VanDusen

Lisa Van Dusen RT @CBCPolitics: Prince William launches Earthshot Prize for innovations in solving environmental challenges https://t.co/1q1liMDRDE #hw #c… 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.