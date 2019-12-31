Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Canada captures 16th Spengler Cup title, defeating Czech squad

CBC.ca Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Canada has won the Spengler Cup for the fourth time in the past five years, downing Trinec Ocelari of the Czech Republic 4-0 in the final of the annual Christmas tournament on Tuesday in Davos, Switzerland.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Winnipeg's Kevin Clark scores twice as Canada advances to Spengler Cup final for 5th consecutive year

Canada is off to the Spengler Cup final for the fifth year in a row. The national men's hockey team defeated TPS Turku of Finland 6-0 in semifinal action at the...
CBC.ca

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kernelken2

Ken RT @CBCManitoba: Canada captures 16th Spengler Cup title, defeating Czech squad https://t.co/osBYizWqQI 4 minutes ago

VinceCoates4

Vince Coates Canada captures 16th Spengler Cup title https://t.co/IObEHjm99f congratulations boys nice win 🇨🇦🇨🇦🏒🏒 1 hour ago

MLB_News247

MLB &NHL News Now Canada captures 16th Spengler Cup title, defeating Czech squad - National Hockey League News - https://t.co/n2VkMAz29j 2 hours ago

15MinuteNewsSpo

Sports News Canada captures 16th Spengler Cup title, defeating Czech squad https://t.co/oWhNapLM6W #Hockey 2 hours ago

CBCManitoba

CBC Manitoba Canada captures 16th Spengler Cup title, defeating Czech squad https://t.co/osBYizWqQI 2 hours ago

TwoOldPucks

Two Old Pucks Hockey Chat Canada captures 16th Spengler Cup title, defeating Czech squad | CBC Sports https://t.co/VPxwxhIITI 2 hours ago

Thedeejay01

Jeff de Canada captures 16th Spengler Cup title, defeating Czech squad https://t.co/x7q66VsliW 2 hours ago

PeterDudley

Peter Dudley Canada captures 16th Spengler Cup title, defeating Czech squad https://t.co/WdQgvYhGVi https://t.co/QbFV4ixZ7h 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.