Biden says he's open to a Republican running mate
Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading contender for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, said on Monday he would consider choosing a Republican running mate if he is the party’s nominee..
Former Vice President Joe Biden said he would consider choosing a Republican running mate. According to Reuters, Biden is a leading contender for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. While..
