Biden says he's open to a Republican running mate

Tuesday, 31 December 2019
Biden says he's open to a Republican running mate
News video: Biden says he's open to Republican running mate

Biden says he's open to Republican running mate 01:18

 Democratic presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden said he was open to having a Republican running mate, but couldn&apos;t &apos;think of one now.&apos;

