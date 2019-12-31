Global  

Donald Trump says he will sign 'Phase One' China trade deal on Jan. 15

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
President Donald Trump added that "at a later date I will be going to Beijing where talks will begin on Phase Two!"
News video: Trump Says He'll Sign Phase One China Deal On Jan. 15 During White House Ceremony

Trump Says He'll Sign Phase One China Deal On Jan. 15 During White House Ceremony 00:32

 President Trump tweeted about the China trade deal.

'Phase One' of US-China trade deal to be signed on Jan 15: Trump

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 31 (ANI): President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced that the 'phase one' trade deal between the United States and China will be...
Sify

Trump Says U.S. and China Will Sign Trade Deal in January

President Trump said the signing ceremony would be held at the White House and that he would travel to Beijing to continue discussions about a Phase 2 deal.
NYTimes.com


back2bhagwa

अनुराग सिंह RT @ZeeNews: US President Donald Trump says trade deal with China will be signed on January 15 https://t.co/oNQf36T3Kx 2 minutes ago

lisakashinsky

Lisa Kashinsky Elizabeth Warren sharp on Trump. Says he’s “become bolder with his lies and more brazen in his law-breaking... Unle… https://t.co/zNQ0HZHuBY 3 minutes ago

glmmstf57

Md. Golam Mostafa I just posted "Donald Trump says he will sign 'Phase One' China trade deal on Jan. 15" on Reddit https://t.co/L4hIxv1KsV 4 minutes ago

ashishchauhan

Ashish Chauhan BSE RT @TOIBusiness: Donald Trump says US-China trade deal will be signed on Jan 15 https://t.co/HveW41Zs1y 5 minutes ago

Joni_Looking

Joni Skibo/LaCroix RT @trumpanhator2: Trump Has Told Friends That Gutting Medicare Could Be a Fun “Second-Term Project” | Vanity Fair The man who bragged “I… 6 minutes ago

TOIBusiness

TOI Business Donald Trump says US-China trade deal will be signed on Jan 15 https://t.co/HveW41Zs1y 7 minutes ago

Libertea2012

The Progressive Mind Donald Trump says he will sign first phase of US-China trade deal https://t.co/FOHDkHvzHF 8 minutes ago

bluepolitics_

Janet Shan Donald Trump says he will sign first phase of US-China trade deal https://t.co/JmWEpKK1lM https://t.co/mcfzjq4mwL 8 minutes ago

