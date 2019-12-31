Global  

Google to end 'Double Irish, Dutch' tax scheme: filing

Reuters Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Alphabet , the parent company of Google, will no longer use the intellectual property licensing scheme commonly known as the "Double Irish, Dutch sandwich", according to 2018 tax filings with the Irish and Dutch governments seen by Reuters.
