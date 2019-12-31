Global  

One man dead, two Federal Way police officers shot

Seattle Times Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Two Federal Way police officers are recovering after being shot and one suspect is dead after an altercation in the 30800 block of 14th Avenue South early Tuesday morning. The officers were taken to St. Francis Hospital and Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, police told the Federal Way Mirror. Federal Way police said the […]
