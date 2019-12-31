Wall St. edges higher as Trump says trade deal to be signed on January 15
Tuesday, 31 December 2019 () Wall Street edged higher on Tuesday, recovering from a dip at the open, as President Donald Trump disclosed the date and location for the signing of the much-awaited initial U.S.-China trade deal.
President Donald Trump said Tuesday he'll sign Phase 1 of the trade deal with China on January 15 at the White House. As Fred Katayama reports, he said he'll later go to Beijing to start talks on the next phase.