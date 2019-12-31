Global  

Wall St. edges higher as Trump says trade deal to be signed on January 15

Reuters Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Wall Street edged higher on Tuesday, recovering from a dip at the open, as President Donald Trump disclosed the date and location for the signing of the much-awaited initial U.S.-China trade deal.
News video: Trump to sign U.S.-China deal Jan. 15

Trump to sign U.S.-China deal Jan. 15 01:00

 President Donald Trump said Tuesday he'll sign Phase 1 of the trade deal with China on January 15 at the White House. As Fred Katayama reports, he said he'll later go to Beijing to start talks on the next phase.

Wall Street slips from record highs [Video]Wall Street slips from record highs

Wall Street's major stock indexes slipped from record highs Monday as investors booked profits from gains made this month after the United States and China reached a trade deal. Fred Katayama reports.

U.S., China to sign deal at White House: Trump [Video]U.S., China to sign deal at White House: Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he and Chinese President Xi Jinping will have a signing ceremony to sign the first phase of the U.S.-China trade deal agreed to this month. Jayson Albano..

Trump says U.S.-China trade deal will be signed on January 15

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Phase 1 of an American trade deal with China would be signed on Jan. 15 at the White House.
Reuters

Trump Says U.S. and China Will Sign Trade Deal in January

President Trump said the signing ceremony would be held at the White House and that he would travel to Beijing to continue discussions about a Phase 2 deal.
NYTimes.com


