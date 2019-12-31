Global  

Prince William reflects with Duchess Kate on 2019 – plus his 2020 plans 'to repair the Earth'

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Prince William is ringing in the new year looking back on his family's 2019 highlights and looking ahead to a project to inspire a "decade of change."
News video: Kate and William Include Meghan and Harry in Their '2019 Year in Review' Video

Kate and William Include Meghan and Harry in Their '2019 Year in Review' Video 00:58

 Kate Middleton and Prince William shared a round-up of their past year with their 10.6 million followers on Instagram. It even included moments with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Archie. Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.

Prince William Announces Multi-Million Pound Contest to Tackle Earth's Environmental Problems [Video]Prince William Announces Multi-Million Pound Contest to Tackle Earth's Environmental Problems

The United Kingdom’s Prince William and the Global Alliance have announced what they’re calling the most prestigious environmental prize in history: The Earthshot Prize. Veuer’s Chandra Lanier..

Kate Middleton And Prince William Wake Up Every Day To George’s Favorite Song [Video]Kate Middleton And Prince William Wake Up Every Day To George’s Favorite Song

Prince William and Kate Middleton wake up every day to Prince George’s favorite song not necessarily because they want to, but because their son is obsessed with it. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo..

Prince William celebrates Christmas Eve with kids in adorable photo clicked by Kate

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 25 (ANI): Prince William gave a warm Christmas kiss to his youngest child, 19-month-old son Prince Louis, in a photo clicked by none...
Kate Middleton & Prince William's Official Twitter Account 'Likes' Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Christmas Card Tweet

What bad blood!? There’s been rumors of a royal feud for months now, but if social media activity means anything, it looks like all is well in England. The...
