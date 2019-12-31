Global  

Sydney kicks off New Year parties with fireworks

Hindu Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
More than 100,000 fireworks lit up the skyline for the hundreds of thousands of spectators thronging the city centre.
News video: New Year's Eve Fireworks and Gun Safety

New Year's Eve Fireworks and Gun Safety 01:49

 Firework safety precautions during the holiday season.

Happy New Year Australia! Sydney welcomes in 2020 with celebratory fireworks [Video]Happy New Year Australia! Sydney welcomes in 2020 with celebratory fireworks

More than a million people descended onto a hazy Sydney Harbour and surrounding areas to greet 2020 despite the ongoing wildfire crisis.View on euronews

Watch: Australia, New Zealand celebrate New Year 2020 with fervor, fireworks [Video]Watch: Australia, New Zealand celebrate New Year 2020 with fervor, fireworks

Australia and New Zealand first to ring in the New Year. Celebrations are in full swing at Australia's Sydney Harbour. New Zealand's Auckland also welcomed New Year 2020 with a bash. There was a huge..

Sydney New Year's Eve fireworks to go ahead despite protests

A petition signed by more than 270,000 people had called for the fireworks display to be cancelled.
BBC News

Sydney New Year's Eve fireworks to go ahead despite wildfires

Sydney New Year's Eve fireworks to go ahead despite wildfiresSydney's multi-million-dollar New Year's Eve firework display will go ahead despite the wildfire crisis threatening the city. Australia has also confirmed that...
WorldNews

ashishchauhan

Ashish Chauhan BSE RT @the_hindu: More than 100,000 fireworks lit up the #Sydney skyline for the hundreds of thousands of spectators thronging the city centre… 5 minutes ago

vishal185526203

vishal1 Sydney kicks off New Year parties with fireworks https://t.co/PivWjN21vB 9 minutes ago

92newschannel

92 News HD Plus Smoky Sydney kicks off New Year parties with fireworks https://t.co/OGR2IoLtXH https://t.co/FD5q4uR9lZ 10 minutes ago

the_hindu

The Hindu More than 100,000 fireworks lit up the #Sydney skyline for the hundreds of thousands of spectators thronging the ci… https://t.co/IiaXZsojNx 10 minutes ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Smoky Sydney kicks off New Year parties with fireworks https://t.co/YkLaavZjhj 35 minutes ago

petedavo_world

Peter Davidson 🌏 RT @staronline: Smoky Sydney kicks off New Year parties with fireworks https://t.co/Lf6TPwQZqa https://t.co/Lf6TPwQZqa 41 minutes ago

staronline

The Star Smoky Sydney kicks off New Year parties with fireworks https://t.co/Lf6TPwQZqa https://t.co/Lf6TPwQZqa 55 minutes ago

BeddowsLarry

LARRY 🐕🐱🌍 RT @SamaaEnglish: Australia’s largest city usually puts on a dazzling display of pyrotechnics over the glittering harbour, but this year’s… 1 hour ago

