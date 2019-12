Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

A Texas judge has ruled that Infowars founder Alex Jones must pay more than $100,000 in legal fees and court costs in a defamation case brought against him by the parent of a child who was slain in the Sandy Hook mass shooting, according to reports. Judge Scott Jenkins of Travis County District Court made the order in a Dec. 20 ruling... 👓 View full article