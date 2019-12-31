Sonny Mehta, Venerable Knopf Publisher, Is Dead at 77 Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ( 24 minutes ago )

Mr. Mehta was a voracious reader and instinctive decision maker who could spot great books and, coming from a paperback world, had no qualms about pushing them. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this