Earthshot Prize: William and Kate launch prize to 'repair the Earth'

BBC News Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge unveil a global prize to tackle climate issues in the next decade.
News video: Earth ‘at tipping point’ says William as he launches world environmental prize

Earth ‘at tipping point’ says William as he launches world environmental prize 01:01

 The Duke of Cambridge is hoping to summon the spirit of the lunar landings to help “repair the Earth”, after launching a global environmental challenge to address climate change and other ecological concerns. The wildlife campaigner and father-of-three has set up The Earthshot Prize after...

Earth 'at a tipping point': Royal family launches climate crusade

Launching "the most prestigious environmental prize in history", Prince William said humans faced a "stark choice".
The Age

