West Virginia prison cadets fired over Nazi salute

BBC News Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
All the West Virginia cadets pictured making the gesture at a training session have been fired.
News video: West Virginia Correctional Cadets Fired Over Nazi Salute Photo

West Virginia Correctional Cadets Fired Over Nazi Salute Photo 00:41

 A West Virginia corrections staff member, instructors, and an entire class of corrections cadets were fired over a photo that shows them giving the Nazi salute.

West Virginia Gov. Approves Firing All Cadets In Nazi Salute Photo [Video]West Virginia Gov. Approves Firing All Cadets In Nazi Salute Photo

West Virginia correctional cadets appear to be giving a Nazi salute in their class photograph. The photo was publicly released in early December.

3 Fired From West Virginia Agency After Apparent Nazi Salute Photo [Video]3 Fired From West Virginia Agency After Apparent Nazi Salute Photo

Three people have been fired after a photo surfaced of a West Virginia corrections officer trainee class giving what appears to be the Nazi salute.

Report: Cadets gave Nazi salute as ‘sign of respect’

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) — Correction officer trainees in West Virginia regularly gave the Nazi salute “as a sign of respect” for their instructor in the...
Fallout Continues After W. Va. Correctional Cadets Give Nazi Salute

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced Monday he has approved recommendations to fire all of the correctional officer cadets who participated in an apparent...
