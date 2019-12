Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ( 6 hours ago )

Rose Bowl: Oregon (11-2) vs Wisconsin (10-3), Wednesday at 5:10 p.m. EST (ESPN). Line: Wisconsin by 2 1/2. Series record: Wisconsin leads 3-2. WHAT’S AT STAKE Most Read StoriesPete Carroll: Pass interference should've been called; Marshawn Lynch helped cause delayOnce again, the Seahawks had Marshawn Lynch and the ball at the 1. Once again, their […] 👓 View full article