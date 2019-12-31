Global  

Celtic's Christie faces ban for Morelos genital grab

BBC News Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie faces a two-game ban after being charged with attempting to grab Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos by the genitals during Sunday's Old Firm game.
