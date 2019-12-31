Via passenger train derails south of Gladstone, Man.

Some injuries are reported after a Via passenger train travelling through rural Manitoba derailed and some of the cars fell over, around 6:45 a.m.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Railway worker pulls passenger to safety A California transit employee saved a passenger who had fallen onto the tracks as a train approached a station in Oakland. John O'Connor was helping with crowd control after an NFL game when the man.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:47Published on November 5, 2019 BART Worker Saves Passenger In Heart-Stopping Close Call At Coliseum Station Juliette Goodrich reports on BART worker being hailed as a hero after pulling passenger off tracks Sunday (11-4-2019) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:36Published on November 5, 2019

Tweets about this