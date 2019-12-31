Conspiracy promoter and right-wing media personality Alex Jones has been ordered to pay $100,000 in court costs and legal fees stemming from a lawsuit over his claims that the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:05Published 2 hours ago
Sandy Hook shooting conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is seeking to dismiss a lawsuit brought against him by one of the victim’s family members. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.
Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:06Published 3 weeks ago
Hamish Angus McDog FBSI RT @DigitalSpirit1: 😄
Alex Jones ordered to pay $100,000 in Sandy Hook defamation case
https://t.co/OVFMsARz2k 11 seconds ago
Mary Kay Ezero RT @KFILE: "A Texas judge has ordered Alex Jones and his InfoWars to pay more than $100,000 in court costs and legal fees, marking the late… 21 seconds ago
Lyrissa Lidsky RT @BBCNorthAmerica: Alex Jones ordered to pay $100,000 in Sandy Hook defamation case https://t.co/RIYQqOaShW 22 seconds ago
AndreaWBZ RT @JimLaPorta: Alex Jones and InfoWars Ordered to Pay $100K in Court Costs for Sandy Hook Case https://t.co/3Ls6pGk3P7 via @thedailybeast 37 seconds ago
Vince Saboteur Vas #FBPE RT @willsommer: Sandy Hook families have scored another legal win against Alex Jones, with a Texas judge issuing two orders requiring Jones… 2 minutes ago
Sam RT @mediaguardian: Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones ordered to pay $100,000 in Sandy Hook case https://t.co/HJMFgmClQW 2 minutes ago
Richard L Adlof RT @shannonrwatts: “Jones seems to prefer exiting into the dustbin of history in the most expensive and embarrassing way possible.”
https… 2 minutes ago
DamnYankee Alex Jones ordered to pay $100,000 in court and legal fees in Sandy Hook case// And the case hasn't even gone to co… https://t.co/TNbg7gtXvm 2 minutes ago