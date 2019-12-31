Global  

Alex Jones ordered to pay $100,000 in Sandy Hook defamation case

BBC News Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
The Infowars founder has been sued by the father of a child killed in the 2012 US school shooting.
News video: Judge Orders Alex Jones To Pay More Than $100,000 In Defamation Case

Judge Orders Alex Jones To Pay More Than $100,000 In Defamation Case 01:27

 The lawsuit alleges Jones falsely accused Neil Heslin, the father of a Sandy Hook school shooting victim, of being an actor.

Alex Jones to pay $100k in Sandy Hook case [Video]Alex Jones to pay $100k in Sandy Hook case

Conspiracy promoter and right-wing media personality Alex Jones has been ordered to pay $100,000 in court costs and legal fees stemming from a lawsuit over his claims that the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:05Published

Alex Jones Seeks to Dismiss Defamation Suit from Sandy Hook Victim’s Father [Video]Alex Jones Seeks to Dismiss Defamation Suit from Sandy Hook Victim’s Father

Sandy Hook shooting conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is seeking to dismiss a lawsuit brought against him by one of the victim’s family members. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:06Published


Alex Jones and InfoWars Ordered to Pay $100,000 in Legal Fees From Sandy Hook Defamation Case

Alex Jones and InfoWars Ordered to Pay $100,000 in Legal Fees From Sandy Hook Defamation CaseAlex Jones and InfoWars must pay $100,000 in legal fees stemming from a defamation suit filed by the family of a Sandy Hook school shooting victim, a Texas judge...
The Wrap

Judge Orders Alex Jones To Pay More Than $100,000 In Defamation Case

Judge Orders Alex Jones To Pay More Than $100,000 In Defamation CaseWatch VideoA Texas judge has ordered InfoWars founder Alex Jones to pay more than $100,000 in legal fees in a defamation case against him, according to multiple...
Newsy

