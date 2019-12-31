Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

PHOTOS: Showbiz mourns losses, from Luke Perry to Doris Day

Seattle Times Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
The world of entertainment said goodbye to some legends in 2019 — from ebullient musical comedy star Carol Channing to Carol Spinney, the man behind Big Bird. There were farewells for British actor Albert Finney and U.S. TV pioneers Valerie Harper and Diahann Carroll. Hollywood paused to remember acting icons Peggy Lipton and Doris Day […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

From Doris Day to Grumpy Cat -- the celebrities who passed away in 2019 [Video]From Doris Day to Grumpy Cat -- the celebrities who passed away in 2019

The iconic fashion force and Chanel creative director, KARL LAGERFELD, died on February 19, aged 85, a source close to the company confirmed. The German often called "Kaiser Karl" was a leading

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:58Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ThePressofAC

Press of AC PHOTOS: Showbiz mourns losses, from Luke Perry to Doris Day https://t.co/rrlRzrQtUo https://t.co/JHbXRZAzM1 5 days ago

ZeldaRealtor

Zelda Greenberg PHOTOS: Showbiz mourns losses, from Luke Perry to Doris Day https://t.co/pwiHGKICF4 6 days ago

wjxt4

News4JAX As we say hello to 2020, we look back on the ones we lost in 2019. https://t.co/aZakvge6FX 6 days ago

TomFlowers

Tom Flowers 🎧 PHOTOS: Showbiz mourns losses, from Luke Perry to Doris Day https://t.co/m80pGjkLgE 1 week ago

CoachWeaver3

Andy Coach Weaver RT @69News: PHOTOS: Showbiz mourns 2019 losses, from Luke Perry to Doris Day. https://t.co/SCSGRCzstU 1 week ago

6News

WATE 6 On Your Side The world of entertainment said goodbye to some legends in 2019 — from ebullient musical comedy star Carol Channing… https://t.co/YH6bx4gzkI 1 week ago

69News

WFMZ-TV 69News PHOTOS: Showbiz mourns 2019 losses, from Luke Perry to Doris Day. https://t.co/SCSGRCzstU 1 week ago

1061BLI

106.1 BLI 2019 was a year we lost quite a lot of stars in the entertainment world including #CameronBoyce & #JuiceWrld 💔 We r… https://t.co/pvheNPeB26 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.