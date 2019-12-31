Global  

Man charged after Picasso worth $37m attacked in London gallery

The Age Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
British police have charged a man with criminal damage after a painting, reported by the BBC to have been by Spanish master Pablo Picasso, was attacked at a London gallery over the weekend.
Picasso painting damaged by London gallery visitor, officials say

A 20-year-old man is charged with damaging a Picasso painting at London's  Tate Modern gallery, police said Tuesday. 
