JohnBlackman Man charged after Picasso worth $37m slashed https://t.co/b51Mwxm0qn https://t.co/xe4ePCipW5 4 hours ago Vik Bataille Picasso's Bust of a Woman slashed by gallery visitor https://t.co/fFKH1lkYXi 4 hours ago Joshua Raoul Whittle RT @smh: British police have charged a man with criminal damage after a painting was attacked at the Tate Modern gallery https://t.co/zNv3… 5 hours ago Jadranka Corvila Man charged after Picasso worth $37m attacked in London gallery https://t.co/jMCb4MCpss 6 hours ago The Sydney Morning Herald British police have charged a man with criminal damage after a painting was attacked at the Tate Modern gallery https://t.co/zNv3JuNvox 6 hours ago MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica Man charged over damaged Picasso in London gallery: The 20-year-old suspect is in custody after… https://t.co/D6LzBgH9e0 11 hours ago Collected Times Man charged after Picasso worth $37m attacked in London gallery Stories from 5 sources | Photo via New York Post… https://t.co/29cFupCfp4 12 hours ago Australian News and Politics Man charged after Picasso worth $37m attacked in London gallery https://t.co/iy4RGhxhvB via @circleboom 12 hours ago