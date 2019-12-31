Global  

Putin Welcomes New Year With Message of Unity for Russians

WorldNews Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Putin Welcomes New Year With Message of Unity for RussiansRussian President Vladimir Putin has rung in the New Year by telling the nation that they are living in tough times, but that Russians will realize their goals if they stick together. "We live in a turbulent, dynamic, contradictory time," he said in his annual New Year's address. "But we can and must do everything so Russia will develop successfully, so that everything in our life changes for the better."...
In New Year message, pope decries violence against women

In New Year message, pope decries violence against women

 Pope Francis used his New Year message to decry violence against women.

