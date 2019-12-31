Top UN official accuses US of torturing Chelsea Manning Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ( 5 hours ago )

A top United Nations official has accused the US government of using torture against A top United Nations official has accused the US government of using torture against Chelsea Manning , the former Army intelligence analyst currently jailed in the US over her refusal to testify against WikiLeaks . Nils Melzer, UN special rapporteur on torture, made the charge in a letter sent in November but only released on Tuesday. In the missive, Melzer says Manning is being subjected to “an open-ended, progressively severe... 👓 View full article

