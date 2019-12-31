Global  

Top UN official accuses US of torturing Chelsea Manning

WorldNews Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Top UN official accuses US of torturing Chelsea ManningA top United Nations official has accused the US government of using torture against Chelsea Manning, the former Army intelligence analyst currently jailed in the US over her refusal to testify against WikiLeaks. Nils Melzer, UN special rapporteur on torture, made the charge in a letter sent in November but only released on Tuesday. In the missive, Melzer says Manning is being subjected to “an open-ended, progressively severe...
