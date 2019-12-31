Global  

Former Premier League referee Madley reveals sacking over video appearing to mock disabled person

BBC News Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Former Premier League referee Bobby Madley says he was sacked after filming a video in which he appears to mock a disabled person.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:40

Bobby Madley: Former Premier League referee reveals he was sacked after filming video appearing to mock disabled person

Former Premier League referee Bobby Madley says he was sacked after filming a video in which he appears to mock a disabled person.
BBC Sport

Former referee assesses big Arsenal, Chelsea and Spurs decisions - and spots one error

Former referee assesses big Arsenal, Chelsea and Spurs decisions - and spots one errorFormer Premier League official Dermot Gallagher has been talking about the key decisions in Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham's latest matches
Football.london

MyCityNewsca

MyCityNews.ca Former Premier League referee Madley reveals sacking over video appearing to mock disabled person… https://t.co/ys2dxkfk0V 2 minutes ago

Sortiwa

Sortiwa Bobby Madley: Former Premier League referee reveals he was sacked after filming video appearing to mock disabled pe… https://t.co/dauwzdttJW 3 minutes ago

footblab

Football Lab Bobby Madley, a former Premier League referee who was sacked by PGMOL last year, has shared a very personal end of… https://t.co/lNb5HLJ8I0 11 minutes ago

AHornall

Alex Hornall RT @marcwebber: Former Premier League referee Bobby Madley reveals why a video from his phone led to him no longer being a referee. @fcbusi… 12 minutes ago

itootrdotcom

Opinion of the Ref Bobby Madley: Former Premier League referee reveals he was sacked after filming video appearing to mock disabled pe… https://t.co/xIeCbhN9Kt 12 minutes ago

sweetquebecer

Josée Légaré BBC Sport - Bobby Madley: Former Premier League referee reveals he was sacked after filming video appearing to mock… https://t.co/BZJ8XhHW9N 14 minutes ago

LenLenington

Lenie This sounds like 'I'm not x...' Bobby Madley: Former Premier League referee reveals he was sacked after filming vi… https://t.co/2YuaTKufuT 15 minutes ago

vilnis11

Vilnis Strazdins Bobby Madley: Former Premier League referee reveals he was sacked after filming video appearing to mock disabled pe… https://t.co/epVi2JYGfj 16 minutes ago

