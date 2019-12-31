Global  

Carlos Ghosn’s Escape Astounds a Japan Struggling for Answers

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 31 December 2019
The prominent former auto executive eluded authorities and the media to flee while awaiting trial, setting off a flurry of speculation.
0
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
News video: Former Nissan chief's decision to flee Japan while awaiting trial 'unforgivable'

Former Nissan chief's decision to flee Japan while awaiting trial 'unforgivable' 00:52

 The lawyer of former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn said that his client's decision to flee Japan as he awaited a criminal trial was "unforgivable" but can understand why he would resort to escape. Junichiro Hironaka told journalists in Tokyo that he was "very surprised by the news" and added that he...

Ex-Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn reportedly left Japan for Lebanon [Video]Ex-Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn reportedly left Japan for Lebanon

According to CNN, former auto titan Carlos Ghosn has left Japan for Lebanon to escape what he called a "rigged Japanese justice system." Ghosn's sudden departure comes as he was awaiting a highly..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:29

Ex-Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn Reportedly Left Japan For Lebanon [Video]Ex-Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn Reportedly Left Japan For Lebanon

According to CNN, former auto titan Carlos Ghosn has left Japan for Lebanon to escape what he called a "rigged Japanese justice system." Ghosn's sudden departure comes as he was awaiting a highly..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:29


Carlos Ghosn's escape from Japan is a nightmare for the country's justice system — and the ousted Nissan exec may now be looking to put that system on trial

Carlos Ghosn's escape from Japan is a nightmare for the country's justice system — and the ousted Nissan exec may now be looking to put that system on trial· Former Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi chairman Carlos Ghosn has fled Japan, where he had been awaiting trial after a 2018 arrest on financial malfeasance...
Business Insider


