Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Marines: Hanukkah stabbing suspect kicked out of boot camp

Seattle Times Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — The man charged with stabbing five people during a Hanukkah celebration in New York began boot camp to enter the U.S. Marine Corps but was separated from the service a month later for “fraudulent enlistment,” military officials said Tuesday. A Marine Corps spokeswoman would not provide details on why Grafton Thomas […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Friends Surprise Marine Returning Home from Boot Camp with Renovated Truck [Video]Friends Surprise Marine Returning Home from Boot Camp with Renovated Truck

A group of guys in Michigan wanted to surprise their good friend when he came back home from Marine Boot Camp in Parris Island, so they spent a lot of time and money, transforming his old, run-down..

Credit: WXMI     Duration: 01:33Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.