Man charged over damaged Picasso in London gallery

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
The 20-year-old suspect is in custody after allegedly ripping the painting worth 20 million pounds. The incident occured at London's famous Tate Modern gallery.
