Sen. Susan Collins: 'It is inappropriate' for Mitch McConnell, Democrats for prejudge impeachment trial
Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said that senators on both sides of the aisle were wrong to predetermine the outcome of the Senate impeachment trial.
7 Things to Know About How a Senate Impeachment Trial Works
7 Things to Know About How a
Senate Impeachment Trial Works.
1. Senators take an oath
to "do impartial justice.".
Though Senate majority leader
Mitch McConnell has stated, "I'm not an
impartial..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:34Published
