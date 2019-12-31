Global  

Sen. Susan Collins: 'It is inappropriate' for Mitch McConnell, Democrats for prejudge impeachment trial

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said that senators on both sides of the aisle were wrong to predetermine the outcome of the Senate impeachment trial.
News video: On Deck In New Year, U.S. Senate Handles Impeachment Trial

On Deck In New Year, U.S. Senate Handles Impeachment Trial 01:23

 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he thinks one or two Democrats will join the Republicans in voting to acquit the president, Jeff Wagner reports (1:23). WCCO 4 News At 5 - December 27, 2019

