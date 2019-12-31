Record 16th Spengler Cup win for Canadian men’s hockey team

Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ( 6 days ago )

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — Team Canada won the Spengler Cup for the fourth time in the last five years on Tuesday and secured a record 16th title overall. Canada was made up mostly of European-based pros, including many ex-NHL players. It beat Trinec Ocelari of the Czech Republic 4-0 in the final of the annual […] 👓 View full article

