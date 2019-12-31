Global  

Record 16th Spengler Cup win for Canadian men’s hockey team

Seattle Times Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — Team Canada won the Spengler Cup for the fourth time in the last five years on Tuesday and secured a record 16th title overall. Canada was made up mostly of European-based pros, including many ex-NHL players. It beat Trinec Ocelari of the Czech Republic 4-0 in the final of the annual […]
Record 16th Spengler Cup win for Canadian men's hockey team

Record 16th Spengler Cup win for Canadian men's hockey teamTeam Canada won the Spengler Cup for the fourth time in the last five years on Tuesday and secured a record 16th title overall
FOX Sports

'Good performance in 2020 Jr Asia Cup priority for Indian colts'

New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) B.J. Kariappa, coach of Indian junior men's hockey team, believes 2020 will be an important year for the team as they will be vying to...
Sify

