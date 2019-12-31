Global  

Lebanon says Carlos Ghosn entered country 'legally'

WorldNews Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Lebanon says Carlos Ghosn entered country 'legally'Lebanon said Tuesday that former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn entered the country legally after slipping out of Japan where he was on bail awaiting trial over financial misconduct charges. "He entered the country legally and there are no measures that...
Ousted Renault-Nissan boss Ghosn leaves Japan for Lebanon

Carlos Ghosn, the ousted boss of the Renault-Nissan carmaking alliance who was awaiting trial in Japan on charges of financial misconduct, flew into Lebanon on...
Reuters Also reported by •SeattlePI.comSifyFrance 24Seattle TimesBBC NewsCBC.caReuters IndiaCTV News

Factbox: Financial wrongdoing allegations against Carlos Ghosn

Carlos Ghosn, the ousted boss of the Renault-Nissan carmaking alliance who was awaiting trial in Japan, flew into Lebanon on Monday evening, France's Les Echos...
Reuters


lucdemueldre

luc demueldre RT @Reuters: One of the world's most recognized executives – Carlos Ghosn – escaped Japan while out on bail, under strict surveillance and… 11 seconds ago

ThisQueensPark

Queen's Park Media 🇱🇧 Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn hid inside a DOUBLE BASS CASE, hired militia dressed as musicians to smuggle him out o… https://t.co/ALTm9DXSny 2 minutes ago

therezafontoura

Thereza Fontoura RT @AFP: #BREAKING Lebanon says Carlos Ghosn entered country 'legally' from Japan https://t.co/jhqQxpM0Na 2 minutes ago

emscharf

Eric M. Scharf RT @bschillace: I’m sorry, this Is better than most fiction: Ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn fled Japan in double bass case https://t.co/JUrOrH… 5 minutes ago

CarlosSchrader2

Carlos Schrader🇧🇷🇺🇸🇬🇧🇫🇮🇧🇷 RT @MailOnline: Nissan chief fled Japan 'by smuggling himself out of home in a musical instrument box then flying to Beirut' while on bail… 6 minutes ago

Reuters

Reuters One of the world's most recognized executives – Carlos Ghosn – escaped Japan while out on bail, under strict survei… https://t.co/YIAtT2za1o 7 minutes ago

th0masquigley

thomas quigley RT @adrianmckinty: OK, so now will you stop saying my books are far fetched? "Former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn was smuggled out of Japan w… 9 minutes ago

illkealyou

Sean Kealey RT @AP: Ousted Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn confirms he is in Lebanon, says he left Japan because of "injustice and political persecution."… 9 minutes ago

