Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Twitterati welcome New Year 2020 with warm wishes

Hindu Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
#Happy2020 trended on Twitter, with tweeple going gung-ho about 2020.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Times Square Ready To Rock On New Year's Eve [Video]Times Square Ready To Rock On New Year's Eve

CBS2's Valerie Castro has the latest on the celebrations in Times Square as thousands prepare to welcome in 2020.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:36Published

JTS Mortgage Minute 12/31/19 - Happy New Year! [Video]JTS Mortgage Minute 12/31/19 - Happy New Year!

Jeff Farnham of JTS & Co. Mortgage Professionals wishes viewers a happy new year. He also reminds owners who bought a home in 2019 to file for Homestead Exemption between January 2nd and March..

Credit: WCBIPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

PV Sindhu, Ashwini Ponnappa wish 'Happy New Year' to their fans

New Delhi [India], Dec 31 (ANI): Indian shuttler PV Sindhu and Ashwini Ponnappa on Tuesday extended warm wishes to their fans on social media as they get wrapped...
Sify

You Might Like


Tweets about this

thesamikhsya

The Samikhsya Twitterati welcome New Year with warm wishes #newyear2020 #Twitter #Twitterati https://t.co/WDUaEwlH7c 44 minutes ago

vishal185526203

vishal1 Twitterati welcome New Year 2020 with warm wishes https://t.co/wy8MOyFJQf 4 hours ago

kumargaurava1

kumar gaurava Twitterati welcome New Year 2020 with warm wishes https://t.co/MFaT0aQUsO https://t.co/dMEsmAXUX6 7 hours ago

EditorialsToday

EditorialsToday Twitterati welcome New Year 2020 with warm wishes https://t.co/AGmJdymRGI https://t.co/0CfncVBq7E 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.