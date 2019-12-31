Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

NSW fires LIVE updates: RFS continue to fight blazes across state after horrific end to 2019

The Age Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
The NSW Rural Fire Service are continuing to fight out of control blazes along the NSW South Coast, amid worsening weather conditions and extreme heat.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hundreds of Australia homes destroyed in 'mega fire' [Video]Hundreds of Australia homes destroyed in 'mega fire'

Strong winds are stoking deadly blazes north of Sydney and in the state of New South Wales.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:56Published

Intense red skies and smoke from fires in Australia [Video]Intense red skies and smoke from fires in Australia

Fire officials are warning of “catastrophic fire danger” as firefighters battle dozens of blazes raging across the Australian state of New South Wales. There were 64 fires burning as of early..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:34Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.