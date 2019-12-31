Global  

World welcomes New Year amid wildfires and protests

Reuters Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
The world rang in the New Year on Wednesday with spectacular firework displays from Sydney to Tokyo, although celebrations in Australia were overshadowed by deadly wildfires and the festive mood in Hong Kong and India was dampened by protests.
