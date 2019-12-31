World welcomes New Year amid wildfires and protests

As 2019 winds down, the final preparations are underway for the New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square. Hundreds of thousands of spectators will travel from near and far to score a front row..

How to fight that New Year's hangover It's almost tome to ring in the new year! If you're like many around the world, you might be participating in several toasts on New Year's Eve. Reporter Jeremy Roth has tips on how to get over that.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:43Published 23 hours ago