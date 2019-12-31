Global  

Russian companies divert oil from Belarus amidst deal impasse

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Minsk and Moscow have not been able to secure a deal for 2020 to transport 24 million tons of oil from Russia to Belarus. The pipelines that run through Belarus are key to delivering oil to Europe.
