Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Welcome to the '20s: Brisbane sees in the new decade with a bang

The Age Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Tens of thousands of people lined the Brisbane River to watch the New Year's Eve fireworks displays.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Is 2020 really a new decade, or does it actually begin in 2021? [Video]Is 2020 really a new decade, or does it actually begin in 2021?

As we say goodbye to 2019 and welcome in 2020 one question that has sparked debate is whether 2020 is the start of a new decade. Some argue it doesn't start until 2021. So we talked to experts to weigh..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:07Published

Usher has 'grown' as an artist [Video]Usher has 'grown' as an artist

Usher has 'grown' as an artist He has been releasing studio albums since 1994, and as he prepares to welcome in the start of a new decade on New Year's Day, he has reflected on the last 10 years of his..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:24Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.