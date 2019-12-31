Welcome to the '20s: Brisbane sees in the new decade with a bang



Recent related videos from verified sources Is 2020 really a new decade, or does it actually begin in 2021? As we say goodbye to 2019 and welcome in 2020 one question that has sparked debate is whether 2020 is the start of a new decade. Some argue it doesn't start until 2021. So we talked to experts to weigh.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:07Published 2 hours ago Usher has 'grown' as an artist Usher has 'grown' as an artist He has been releasing studio albums since 1994, and as he prepares to welcome in the start of a new decade on New Year's Day, he has reflected on the last 10 years of his.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:24Published 6 hours ago You Might Like

Tweets about this