Montreal airport refuellers ordered back to negotiating table hours after launching New Year's Eve strike
Tuesday, 31 December 2019 () The Canada Industrial Relations Board has ordered the union representing workers responsible for refuelling planes at Montreal's two major airports to return to the negotiating table immediately, just hours after they walked off the job on New Year's Eve.
