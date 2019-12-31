Global  

Devils slip past Bruins with 3-2 win in a shootout

Seattle Times Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored in the sixth round of the shootout Tuesday to give the New Jersey Devils a 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins. Severson beat Jaroslav Halak with a backhand and Mackenzie Blackwood clinched the win by stopping Patrice Bergeron. After the first eight shooters were stopped, Jack Hughes for […]
