Third person confirmed dead in NSW South Coast bushfires

SBS Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Authorities have confirmed a third person has died in bushfires that hit the NSW South Coast on Tuesday.
News video: Australian fire truck overrun by bushfire

Australian fire truck overrun by bushfire 01:43

 Footage from fire crews on the ground in New South Wales, Australia where bushfires continue to burn. Video shows the moment their truck was overrun by the bushfire burning south of Nowra. The crew was forced to shelter in their truck as the fire front passed through. It comes as two more people...

Australia's bushfires circle Sydney as temperatures soar

Catastrophic conditions fueled massive bushfires across Australia's New South Wales state on Saturday, with two blazes around Sydney burning at emergency level,...
