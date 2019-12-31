Global  

Lawyers: Robert Durst wrote note about location of body

Seattle Times Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lawyers for New York real estate heir Robert Durst acknowledge he penned a note tipping off police to the location of the body of a friend he’s accused of killing, according to court documents. In a court filing Christmas Eve in Los Angeles Superior Court, lawyers for Durst conceded that he […]
News video: Robert Durst Confesses To Tipping Off Police To Location Of Victim's Body

Robert Durst Confesses To Tipping Off Police To Location Of Victim's Body 00:35

 Robert Durst says he penned a note tipping off police to the location of the body of a woman he's accused of killing. Newser reports lawyers say Durst conceded that he had written the note directing police to the home of Susan Berman in December 2000. The revelation was made in a joint filing by...

Robert Durst wrote note about location of friend's body in 2000, defense admits

Lawyers for Robert Durst, the New York real estate heir dogged by accusations that he killed his first wife decades ago, admitted he wrote a note tipping off...
FOXNews.com

Real estate heir wrote incriminating "cadaver" note, lawyers concede

Robert Durst's lawyers concede he had written the note directing police to the home where his best friend, Susan Berman​, was shot just before Christmas of...
CBS News


