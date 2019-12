Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ( 20 minutes ago )

HOUSTON (AP) — J.J. Watt has been added to Houston’s active roster ahead of the Texans playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. Watt, who tore a pectoral muscle in October, returned to practice on Dec. 24 and was activated to the roster from the injured reserve on Tuesday. The Texans host the Bills on Saturday […] 👓 View full article