North Korea leader promises look at new weapon soon

Seattle Times Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has accused the Trump administration of dragging its feet in nuclear negotiations and warned that his country will soon show to the world a new strategic weapon. North Korea’s state media said Wednesday that Kim declared during a key political conference that the North […]
News video: North Korea: strategy shift expected after nuclear talks stall

North Korea: strategy shift expected after nuclear talks stall 02:39

 North Korea's Kim's New Year speech may unveil key policy changes to ease sanctions, say geopolitical analysts.

Fireworks in North Korea mark the New Year [Video]Fireworks in North Korea mark the New Year

Huge crowds of North Koreans gathered in Pyongyang to countdown to midnight and welcome in the New Year with a firework display.

Kim Jong Un to unveil 'new path' in New Year's speech [Video]Kim Jong Un to unveil 'new path' in New Year's speech

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is set to make a closely-watched New Year address on Wednesday which is likely to offer a glimpse of a "new path" he has vowed to take if the United States fails to meet..

North Korea’s leader goes on the offensive before key speech

North Korea’s leader goes on the offensive before key speechSeoul — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called for “offensive measures” to strengthen security ahead of a New Year speech that could flesh out the...
WorldNews

Kim Jong-un calls for 'positive, offensive measures' to ensure North Korea's security

Pyongyang [North Korea], Dec 30 (ANI): North Korea leader Kim Jong-un has called for "positive and offensive measures" to ensure security as a year-end deadline...
Sify Also reported by •Seattle TimesUSATODAY.com

