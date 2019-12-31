Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Poland versus Putin: Dispute over history

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Polish PM Morawiecki has slammed Russian President Putin's claims that Poland is partly responsible for WWII. The row touches on both countries' images at home and abroad. Magdalena Gwozdz-Pallokat reports from Warsaw.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

An 80-Year-Old Nazi Time Capsule Has Been Unearthed In Poland [Video]An 80-Year-Old Nazi Time Capsule Has Been Unearthed In Poland

An 80-Year-Old Nazi Time Capsule Has Been Unearthed In Poland

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Russian ambassador to Poland summoned for Putin WWII remarks

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Russian ambassador to Poland was summoned by the Polish Foreign Ministry on Friday after Russian President Vladimir Putin repeatedly...
Seattle Times Also reported by •News24WorldNews

Polish PM accuses Putin of lying about outbreak of WWII

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister said Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been lying in remarks blaming Poland for the outbreak of...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.