‘Death to America’ chants heard in Baghdad echo the Iran hostage crisis

Seattle Times Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
The chant was already familiar when students scaled the walls of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran in 1979, kicking off a hostage crisis that ended diplomatic relations and kept 52 Americans captive for more than a year. “Death to America!” protesters had cried months earlier as they marched by the embassy in the tens of […]
