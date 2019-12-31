Global  

Trump threatens Iran with 'big price' to pay over US embassy attack

BBC News Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
President Donald Trump blames Iran for orchestrating an attack on the US embassy in Iraq.
News video: Trump Warns Iran Against 'Orchestrating An Attack On The U.S. Embassy In Iraq'

Trump Warns Iran Against 'Orchestrating An Attack On The U.S. Embassy In Iraq' 00:41

 President Trump warned Iran.

Trump says Iran will 'pay a very big price' if lives are lost at any U.S. facility

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Iran will be held accountable for lives lost in attacks on any U.S. facilities.
Reuters

Trump says Iran "orchestrating" attack on U.S. embassy in Iraq

U.S. President Donald Trump said early on Tuesday that Iran was "orchestrating" an attack on the U.S. embassy in Iraq and will be held responsible for it.
Reuters


