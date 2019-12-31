Global  

U.S. chief justice warns of internet disinformation, urges civics education

Reuters Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts expressed concern on Tuesday about disinformation amplified by the internet and social media as he focused his year-end report on the weakening state of civics education in the United States.
News video: Chief Justice John Roberts Warns About Social Media Spreading Fake News

Chief Justice John Roberts Warns About Social Media Spreading Fake News 00:32

 Chief Justice John Roberts issued a warning about the dangers of misinformation in the internet era. According to Politico, Roberts is presiding over the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. He said: “The public’s need to understand our government, and the protections it provides.”...

