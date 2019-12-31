U.S. chief justice warns of internet disinformation, urges civics education

Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ( 21 hours ago )

U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts expressed concern on Tuesday about disinformation amplified by the internet and social media as he focused his year-end report on the weakening state of civics education in the United States. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

17 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Wochit News - Published Chief Justice John Roberts Warns About Social Media Spreading Fake News 00:32 Chief Justice John Roberts issued a warning about the dangers of misinformation in the internet era. According to Politico, Roberts is presiding over the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. He said: “The public’s need to understand our government, and the protections it provides.”...