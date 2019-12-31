Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Mexico says a total of 7 detained in killing of 9 Americans

Seattle Times Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Prosecutors in Mexico said a total of seven suspects have now been detained in connection with the Nov. 4 slaughter of nine U.S. dual-national women and children. Federal prosecutors said three men were arrested in recent days and charged with organized crime for drug offenses, though none apparently yet faces homicide […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

FBI helping with Mexico massacre investigation [Video]FBI helping with Mexico massacre investigation

Agents working to discover who was behind deadly ambush that left 9 people dead.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 01:33Published

Families leaving after Mexico violence arrive in Arizona [Video]Families leaving after Mexico violence arrive in Arizona

The families came nearly a week after the attack Monday in which nine women and children were killed by what authorities said were hit men from drug cartels.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:15Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

___WWG1WGA___

We Are the News Now, All for a Larp? https://t.co/pwbpc4epX2 New Post Mexico Says a Total of 7 Detained in Killing of 9 Americans https://t.co/o1DanCTpCC 16 hours ago

ReporteroCubano

Blas Anaya Mexico Says a Total of 7 Detained in Killing of 9 Americans https://t.co/jgGBN6caXv https://t.co/0arkNN9el3 3 days ago

zoju125

Artemis RT @EpochTimes: Prosecutors in #Mexico said a total of 7 suspects have been detained in connection with the Nov. 4 slaughter of 9 US dual-n… 4 days ago

SherrieReeves1

Sherrie Mexico Says a Total of 7 Detained in Killing of 9 Americans https://t.co/M2WY9YmcIl 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.