Sonny Mehta, Knopf publisher who guided millions to great reads, is dead at 77

Seattle Times Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
He was an almost ideal editor and publishing executive: a voracious reader and instinctive decision-maker who could spot great books and, coming from a paperback world, had no qualms about aggressively marketing them.
Sonny Mehta, Venerable Knopf Publisher, Is Dead at 77

Mr. Mehta was a voracious reader and instinctive decision maker who could spot great books and, coming from a paperback world, had no qualms about pushing them.
ireddy_sona

iReddy_Sona ‘Sonny’ Mehta, Longtime Editor in Chief of Book Publisher Knopf, Dies - WSJ https://t.co/qsQoWFVxMn 4 minutes ago

DebbieNester1

Debbie Nester RT @NYTObits: “Just because we’re Knopf doesn’t mean we shouldn’t sell books as well as any other publisher in the land," Mr. Mehta told @n… 5 minutes ago

RedRobot96

RedRobot96 RT @EricLiptonNYT: ‘Ajai Singh “Sonny” Mehta, the fabled editor-in-chief of Alfred A. Knopf who published such Nobel Prize-winning authors… 6 minutes ago

fennesean

fennsean Sonny Mehta, Venerable Knopf Publisher, Is Dead at 77 https://t.co/1CqoLY6Gl9 10 minutes ago

mknz

Neil Mackenzie Sonny Mehta, head of publisher Knopf, dies aged 77 https://t.co/JVKYcNOly8 13 minutes ago

abbasnasir59

Abbas Nasir RT @nytimesbooks: Sonny Mehta, who guided the reading hours of millions and the fortunes of the venerable publisher Alfred A. Knopf for 32… 13 minutes ago

commoncurator

The Common Curator Sonny #Mehta, Venerable #Knopf #Publisher, Is Dead at 77. A voracious reader and an instinctive decision maker, Mr.… https://t.co/tRjIlrzJ3Q 13 minutes ago

mfullilove

Michael Fullilove Sonny Mehta, Venerable Knopf Publisher, Is Dead at 77 - The New York Times https://t.co/GKo3qdeSCT 14 minutes ago

