Jazz musician, Merv Griffin sidekick Jack Sheldon dies at 88

Seattle Times Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jack Sheldon, an acclaimed jazz musician whose trumpet graced the award-winning song “The Shadow of Your Smile” and who was known to TV viewers as the puckish sidekick to talk show host Merv Griffin, has died. He was 88. Sheldon died Friday of natural causes, his longtime manager and partner, Dianne […]
