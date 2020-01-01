Global  

Hundreds huddle in school as emergency bushfires ravage East Gippsland

The Age Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Hundreds of people are taking shelter in a Cann River school as bushfires continue to tear through East Gippsland.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Australia wildfires: Mass evacuations on 'high risk day' for Victoria

Australia wildfires: Mass evacuations on 'high risk day' for Victoria 00:47

 Thousands of residents and tourists have been told to leave the East Gippsland region in the Australian state of Victoria as scorching temperatures fan bushfires.A total fire ban is in place across the state, and five emergency warnings have been issued in East Gippsland.

Recent related news from verified sources

Lives, homes threatened as multiple bushfires rage in East Gippsland

As out-of-control bushfires burn across Victoria, four emergency warnings are in place for dozens of small East Gippsland communities where residents are in...
The Age

Thousands seek shelter from bushfires

"Erratic" bushfires continue to rage across Victoria, with eight emergency warnings in place for East Gippsland.
The Age


