Hundreds huddle in school as emergency bushfires ravage East Gippsland

Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

Hundreds of people are taking shelter in a Cann River school as bushfires continue to tear through East Gippsland. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

2 days ago < > Embed Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published Australia wildfires: Mass evacuations on 'high risk day' for Victoria 00:47 Thousands of residents and tourists have been told to leave the East Gippsland region in the Australian state of Victoria as scorching temperatures fan bushfires.A total fire ban is in place across the state, and five emergency warnings have been issued in East Gippsland.