Three lives lost, homes destroyed in NSW South Coast bushfires

SBS Wednesday, 1 January 2020
Authorities have confirmed three people have died in bushfires that ripped through the NSW South Coast on Tuesday.
Third person confirmed dead in NSW South Coast bushfires

Authorities have confirmed a third person has died in bushfires that hit the NSW South Coast on Tuesday.
SBS

NSW town wiped out, more than 70 homes razed in South Australia

Catastrophic bushfires rage in NSW and South Australia while in Victoria, crews made the most of favourable conditions to bring many fires under control.
The Age


