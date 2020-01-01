Three lives lost, homes destroyed in NSW South Coast bushfires

Authorities have confirmed three people have died in bushfires that ripped through the NSW South Coast on Tuesday.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Thousands Of Australians Swarm The Beaches To Escape Fires Thousands of people flocked to beaches on Australia’s east coast on Tuesday to escape fierce wildfires. The brutal blaze is bearing down on several seaside towns, as the government does all it can to.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33Published 2 hours ago Australian fire truck overrun by bushfire Footage from fire crews on the ground in New South Wales, Australia where bushfires continue to burn. Video shows the moment their truck was overrun by the bushfire burning south of Nowra. The crew was.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:43Published 13 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Third person confirmed dead in NSW South Coast bushfires Authorities have confirmed a third person has died in bushfires that hit the NSW South Coast on Tuesday.

SBS 3 hours ago



NSW town wiped out, more than 70 homes razed in South Australia Catastrophic bushfires rage in NSW and South Australia while in Victoria, crews made the most of favourable conditions to bring many fires under control.

The Age 1 week ago





Tweets about this