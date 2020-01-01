Global  

North Korea to develop new 'strategic' weapon: Kim

Deutsche Welle Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Kim Jong Un has declared that "the world will witness a new strategic weapon" in the near future. The North Korean leader has said that Pyongyang will no longer abide by its earlier nuclear promises.
News video: Kim Jong Un Says US Must End Hostile Policy Against North Korea

Kim Jong Un Says US Must End Hostile Policy Against North Korea 00:32

 North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un said there “will never” be denuclearization on the Korean peninsula. Jong Un said it won’t happen if the U.S. “persists in its hostile policy towards” Korea. According to CNN, Jong Un said the country’s security will be guaranteed by staying on constant...

Reuters: North Korea To Present 'New Path' For U.S. Relations [Video]Reuters: North Korea To Present 'New Path' For U.S. Relations

Kim Jong-un is expected to announce a new plan of action after the U.S. missed a Pyongyang-imposed deadline in denuclearization talks.

North Korea: strategy shift expected after nuclear talks stall [Video]North Korea: strategy shift expected after nuclear talks stall

North Korea's Kim's New Year speech may unveil key policy changes to ease sanctions, say geopolitical analysts.

Kim says North Korea to show 'new strategic weapon,' leaves room for talks

North Korea's leader plans to further develop nuclear programs and to introduce a "new strategic weapon" in the near future, state media said on Wednesday, but...
Reuters

Kim says North Korea to show 'new strategic weapon' in near future

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Wednesday said his country will continue developing nuclear programmes and introduce a "new strategic weapon" in the near...
Reuters

