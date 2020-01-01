North Korea to develop new 'strategic' weapon: Kim
Wednesday, 1 January 2020 () Kim Jong Un has declared that "the world will witness a new strategic weapon" in the near future. The North Korean leader has said that Pyongyang will no longer abide by its earlier nuclear promises.
North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un said there “will never” be denuclearization on the Korean peninsula. Jong Un said it won’t happen if the U.S. “persists in its hostile policy towards” Korea. According to CNN, Jong Un said the country’s security will be guaranteed by staying on constant...