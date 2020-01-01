烏猫 RT @davidbrunnstrom: @Reuters @realDonaldTrump He pledged to further develop North Korea's nuclear deterrent but left the door open for dia… 1 hour ago /r/worldnews North Korea to develop new 'strategic' weapon: Kim. Kim Jong Un has declared that "the world will witness a new str… https://t.co/j3bjZJEjmb 1 hour ago MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica North Korea to develop new 'strategic' weapon: Kim: Kim Jong Un has declared that "the world wi… https://t.co/9uq6h0CQDa 2 hours ago Ben Jones RT @koreasociety: North Korean Chairman Kim Jong Un "pledged to further develop North Korea’s nuclear deterrent but left the door open for… 3 hours ago The Korea Society North Korean Chairman Kim Jong Un "pledged to further develop North Korea’s nuclear deterrent but left the door ope… https://t.co/AmRYpavPwM 3 hours ago ॐ Subh RT @inside_nk: North Korea will continue to develop strategic weapons unless the United States drop hostile policies 4 hours ago Michael L Bonic The New Path: “[Kim Jong-un] pledged to further develop North Korea's nuclear deterrent but left the door open for… https://t.co/JpHLP1j8kS 4 hours ago AnObserver ‘He pledged to further develop North Korea’s nuclear deterrent but left the door open for dialogue, saying the “sco… https://t.co/YrJVnWdYyX 4 hours ago